BENGALURU – Driving out of Bengaluru’s international airport with her passenger on a late January evening, Ms Kausar Rabiya, 38, pulled the seatbelt over her pink sweatshirt and turned the radio down to “a chatting-friendly volume”.

“It’s rare to see a woman driver, so passengers always strike up a conversation,” said Ms Rabiya, who raises four children by day and drives a taxi at night.