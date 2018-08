Locals and forest officials chasing away a wild male elephant on Thursday at Baragaon village, near Guwahati city in India's Assam state.

The elephant had emerged from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

The animal was later tranquillised by forest officials. As the pressure of a growing population pushes human habitation closer to India's forests, incidents of wild animals straying into cities have been increasingly reported.