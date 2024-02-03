Tamil movie superstar Vijay set to enter politics

BENGALURU - Tamil movie superstar Vijay is set to take a decisive step into Tamil Nadu politics, launching a new party that he announced on Feb 2 would be called Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (Tamil Victory Party).

He said in a statement: “You are all aware of the current political climate. There is administrative malpractice and corruption on one hand, and divisive politics, that strives to divide people on the basis of caste and religion on the other hand. Tamil Nadu is yearning for a political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary and corruption-free administration.”