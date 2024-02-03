Tamil movie superstar Vijay set to enter politics

Tamil superstar Vijay meeting people in Tirunelveli city, Tamil Nadu, in December 2023 while distributing relief materials to those affected by a cyclone. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VIJAY MAKKAL IYAKKAM
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BENGALURU - Tamil movie superstar Vijay is set to take a decisive step into Tamil Nadu politics, launching a new party that he announced on Feb 2 would be called Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (Tamil Victory Party).

He said in a statement: “You are all aware of the current political climate. There is administrative malpractice and corruption on one hand, and divisive politics, that strives to divide people on the basis of caste and religion on the other hand. Tamil Nadu is yearning for a political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary and corruption-free administration.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top