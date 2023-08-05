Police arrest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after court gives three-year prison sentence

Security officers escorting Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court on May 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

ISLAMABAD – Police arrested Pakistan’s former prime minister in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan’s chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said in a statement that it has already filed an appeal with the country’s Supreme Court over the district court case.

Local media and a Reuters witness described police surrounding Khan’s residence in Lahore after the verdict was released.

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (S$666,000). REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
Droves of Imran Khan’s allies defect as Pakistan military ramps up crackdown

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top