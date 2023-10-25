One letter at a time – Toto tribal community in eastern India strives to protect its language

KOLKATA – The route to Totopara, a village located close to the Indo-Bhutan border in India’s West Bengal state, is scenic, as travellers drive past verdant tea estates and lush forests in the Himalayan foothills.

But it is also a difficult one with unpaved stretches on dry riverbeds that are inundated during the monsoon, cutting off Totopara entirely.

It is in this remote village, more than 700km away from state capital Kolkata, that a community-led initiative has sprung up in recent years to protect Toto, a Tibeto-Burman language classified as “endangered” by Unesco.

Spoken by around 1,600 members of the Toto tribal community, the language has been throttled by an education system and an economy that oblige its speakers to learn and transact in major languages in the region – such as Bengali, Nepali and Hindi – instead of their mother tongue.

But Toto has found renewed vigour as its speakers strive to retain their identity and way of life, while pushing back against the economic and cultural onslaught of the dominant languages.

A script for the language, along with 33 letters, was developed in 2019, giving the community a sense of pride and avoiding the use of scripts of other languages such as Bengali that fail to capture unique sounds of the Toto language.

Young volunteers are now popularising its use by teaching the script to local children, besides documenting traditional Toto songs and writing new ones in the language.

The language’s first dictionary, a compilation of around 1,200 Toto words and phrases along with their English and Bengali equivalents, was also released in Kolkata on Oct 7.

“The moment we step out of our house, we are forced to speak Bengali, Hindi or Nepali,” rued Mr Bhakta Toto, 60, a bank officer from Totopara, who compiled the dictionary on his own over many years.

“A lot of words from other languages have therefore crept into our language, which is why it is important to document Toto words so that the next generation can read and write them,” he said.