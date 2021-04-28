Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Assam, India

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.PHOTO: EMSC
  • Published
    22 min ago

GUWAHATI, INDIA (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday (April 28), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

India's National Disaster Management Agency is assessing immediate reports of destruction and casualties reported after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 