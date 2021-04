Until March last year, Mr Sachin Maity had a job making tea and coffee for office workers, but he lost it during the 21 days of India's coronavirus lockdown. Now dependent on his mother, the 23-year-old Mr Maity does not see a way out of unemployment with a second wave of infections hitting the country.

"We have faced lots of difficulties but we are somehow managing. There are so many people like me," he said.