India's move to recruit cyber volunteers prompts concern over surveillance of public

KOLKATA - A recent Indian government move to recruit "cyber volunteers" who will police the Internet for illegal content has prompted concerns over mass surveillance of citizens as well as the deleterious effect it could have on freedom of speech online.

According to the government, the scheme is intended to bring together "Good Samaritans" who wish to help authorities fight cyber crime. Categories of content that may be flagged include not just those related to child pornography or terrorism, but also those that concern "radicalisation" or "anti-national" activities, among others.