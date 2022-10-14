India test fires a ballistic missile from submarine

NEW DELHI - India test-fired a ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from a submarine, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The missile, which was test fired in the Bay of Bengal by India's only known operational nuclear powered submarine, Arihant, met all "operational and technological parameters" the Defence ministry said.

The test demonstrates India's ability to launch ballistic missiles from land, air and underwater - a rare capability possessed by a few nations such as the US, Russia, France and China.

The missile test showed "a robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins its 'no first use' commitment," the government statement added.

India's ballistic missiles can now hit targets in China and Pakistan from underwater locations when deployed. BLOOMBERG