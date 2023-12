BENGALURU – New criminal laws enacted by the Indian government have expanded police powers in the most significant revision of the country’s criminal justice system since independence.

The Indian Parliament on Dec 21 passed three laws which will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 and the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973. The Indian Penal Code forms the basis of the penal codes of several other former British colonies, including Singapore and Malaysia.