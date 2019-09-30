India is planning a $67 million floating solar plant

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - Tata Power Solar Systems, a unit of Tata Power, received an order to build a 105 megawatt-peak floating solar plant in the southern Indian state of Kerala, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The 3.43 billion rupee (S$67 million) project will be built on the reservoir of NTPC'S naphtha-fired plant in Kayamkulam and commissioned within 21 months, the company said. The order also includes operations and maintenance of the plant for three years, according to the statement.