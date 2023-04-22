Letter From New Delhi

Gone without a trace: Mystery of India’s missing monuments

A 15th-century mosque in Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi that is protected by the government against further encroachment. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
NEW DELHI - In this dense concrete jungle, sunlight struggles to reach the ground between two rows of buildings just about a metre apart. A canopy of electric cables also gets in the sun’s way. The whir of sewing machines and roar of motorcycles animate this forest.

This spot in the urban village of Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi is supposed to be the approximate location of Kanchni Wali Gumti, a monument “protected” by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a government organisation that preserves the country’s ancient monuments and archaeological sites.

