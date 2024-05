NEW DELHI/KOCHI - Gathered against the iconic Big Ben in London recently were a motley group of Indian-origin people with one common cause – re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in India.

They waved national flags along with saffron-coloured flags of the BJP, adding a dash of colour to the overcast British sky, and chanted slogans in Hindi.