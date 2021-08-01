Pursuit of right to be forgotten on the Internet raises complex questions in India

NEW DELHI - Mr Ashutosh Kaushik, a 41-year-old actor, has sought his right to be forgotten (RTBF) in a recent petition to the High Court of Delhi.

"Why should I continue suffering for something that I have already been punished for?" he told The Straits Times last week, outlining the basis for his impassioned plea.

He is seeking the removal of Internet content, which includes media reports, videos and photos, relating to two incidents of drink-driving involving him that date back to 2009 and 2013.

Mr Kaushik was fined and had his driving licence temporarily suspended on both occasions, besides spending a day in a court prison each time.

But, with this content still easily available online, Mr Kaushik claims it is having "a detrimental effect on his life and personal liberty".

"My present is ruined, my past has been already ruined, my future is also ruined," he said, detailing how he has lost out on potential film roles, as well as marriage proposals because of these reports.

"These incidents happened, I agree; keep them in the police records for a lifetime. But why infringe upon one's privacy?" he told ST.

His petition argues that the Internet, with its "unforgiving memory", does not allow a person to "overcome his past follies and turn a new leaf".

"Even now when reporting on my petition, the media is using old visuals from my drunk episodes," added Mr Kaushik.

The actor's petition, which the court began hearing last month (July), has raised complex questions around the growing digital footprint in people's lives - warts and all - and potential whitewashing in the name of protecting individual rights.

RTBF refers to the ability to have some publicly available personal information about an individual erased from the Internet, including search engines and websites, or any other public platform. It seeks to protect an individual from being repeatedly stigmatised as a consequence of a specific action performed by him in the past.

RTBF has been recognised by law in the European Union under the General Data Protection Regulation.

In India, there is no legislation that specifically provides for RTBF. It is envisaged under the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 - currently with Parliament - which states that any person shall have "the right to restrict or prevent the continuing disclosure of his personal data by a data fiduciary".

Courts in India have, however, recognised this right in some way or the other. In 2017, one of the judges who was part of a Supreme Court bench that deemed the right to privacy to be a fundamental right observed that an individual's right to exercise control over his personal data and life would also encompass the right to control his existence on the Internet.

But it is not an absolute right, the judge noted. "While this right does not imply that a criminal can obliterate his past, but that there are variant degrees of mistakes, small and big, and it cannot be said that a person should be profiled to the nth extent for all and sundry to know," he added.

In May this year, the Delhi High Court in an interim order asked Google to remove references in its search results to a court judgement related to the acquittal of an American citizen of Indian descent in a drugs-related case.

The individual, who petitioned the court, argued that public access to the order had made it difficult for him to find a job as references to the case were not viewed favourably by his prospective employers.

The court also ordered Indian Kanoon, a legal affairs website, to block access to the judgment.

But the growing number of cases invoking RTBF in India has raised concerns if such moves could alter the way history is recorded.

Mr Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama, a website that reports on technology policy issues in India, believes a line should be drawn with an exemption for media and other institutions documenting history.

"What we are doing as journalists, as researchers, or even libraries, is storing records of history to be referred to by others," he said. "As someone once rightly said, more often than not, people who want to be forgotten deserve to be remembered, and I'm very conscious that this kind of a right could change the recording of history."

Medianama has turned down two requests centred around the right to be forgotten. One sought modification of an article on the portal and the other wanted the deletion of another post. The site did not make any changes to the articles, which are still online.

"I am fine with them being an unvisited page on Medianama but I am uncomfortable expunging a record. When you ask for names to be removed from public records, whether it is a Medianama article or a Wikipedia entry, you're trying to expunge a record from history," Mr Pahwa said, drawing a distinction between removal of articles from online search results and their deletion from databases.

"Removing it from online search is also not without its problems - if you can't find it, does it even exist?" he added.

Mr Kaushik's petition raises this concern as he is seeking removal of articles related to his misconduct not just from Google's search results but also from YouTube and other portals, including those of media organisations.

His petition even includes references to videos and reports of a third incident - a brawl involving him at a restaurant in Mumbai and in which he is seen talking in an inebriated state to the media.

No police case was registered in this matter that dates back to 2013 and Mr Kaushik did not undergo any legal prosecution for the incident. But this content, he argued, should still be taken down as it infringes on his right to privacy, throwing open a Pandora's box on what can be defined as personal or private, especially in the case of celebrities.

While acknowledging that implementation of RTBF is a complex issue, Mr Kaushik's lawyer Akshat Bajpai questioned why any content, which "does not serve any great public purpose" and affects an individual's right to live with dignity, should be online.

"It is a complex techno-legal policy issue that will require a multifacted intervention and a very difficult balancing of interests," Mr Bajpai added.