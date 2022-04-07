Condition of India's 1st patient with Omicron XE variant 'not serious'

Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from Covid-19 in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - The condition of India's first patient said to be infected with the Omicron XE variant of the coronavirus is not serious, a media report quoted a local health official as saying on Wednesday (April 7).

The female patient arrived in Mumbai from South Africa on Feb 10, according to the report.

According to the official, 228 out of the 230 samples from Mumbai are of the Omicron variant, another was found to be the Kappa variant, and the last was the Omicron XE variant.

"The condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious," the official said.

"The XE mutant appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. So far, BA.2 was deemed to be the most contagious of all the Covid-19 variants," he added.

