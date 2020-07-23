Residents crossing a flooded sewage canal on an elevated water pipeline yesterday after monsoon rainfall in New Delhi. Torrential monsoon rains have swept across India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Hundreds have died in floods and landslides during the current monsoon season in the densely populated South Asian region. The countries are facing the twin challenge of combating floods and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bridge over troubled water
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2020, with the headline 'Bridge over troubled water'. Print Edition | Subscribe