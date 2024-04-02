BJP’s courting of upper caste voters in Tamil Nadu amid music award storm could go off-key

BENGALURU – An award conferred on a controversial classical musician in Tamil Nadu has triggered a major debate on caste and religion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking to capitalise on the situation ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The BJP’s efforts to gain ground in Tamil Nadu, where it won less than 4 per cent of votes in the last elections in 2019, have led it to back the concerns of the small community of classical music lovers, which is dominated by the upper caste.