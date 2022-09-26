Bangladesh ferry disaster death toll rises to 32

DHAKA - At least 32 people were killed and some were missing after a boat packed with Hindu devotees sank on Sunday in Bangladesh, officials said on Monday, in the worst waterways disaster to hit the country in more than a year.

The bodies recovered so far included 16 women and 10 children, said Mr Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh district, where the accident occurred.

District police chief Sirajul Huda said the seven bodies were found in the Karatoya river downstream from where the boat capsized near the town of Boda.

It carried around 90 people – more than the up to 50 pilgrims which police on Sunday said were aboard.

“Sixty people are still missing,” Mr Huda told AFP.

“It was carrying three times its capacity. There were heavy rains in the morning and that is why when the ferrying began, pilgrims packed the boat to make it quickly to the temple,” Mr Huda said.

“The boatman asked some people to disembark in an effort to ease the weight-load. But no one listened,” he said.

Police said some of the passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued. Local media said at least 10 people had been rescued and sent to hospital.

Mobile phone footage aired by TV station Channel 24 showed the overcrowded boat suddenly flip over, spilling the passengers into the muddy brown river.

Dozens of people watching from the shore started shouting and screaming. The weather was calm at the time.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards.

Last December around 40 people perished when a packed three-storey ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh.

At least 34 people died in April 2021 after an overcrowded ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on the Shitalakhsya River outside the capital Dhaka.

A ferry sank in Dhaka in June 2020 after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.

And at least 78 people perished in 2015 when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital. REUTERS, AFP