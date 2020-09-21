At least eight dead in Mumbai building collapse, several feared trapped

A further 20-25 people were reported to be trapped in the building in Bhiwandi.
NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - A three-storey residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai collapsed early on Monday (Sept 21), killing at least eight people, local reports said.

A further 20-25 people were reported to be trapped in the building in Bhiwandi, Mr Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force, said in a tweet.

He said rescue teams were en route.

Television showed pictures of rubble and a rescue dog running through it.

Reuters partner ANI quoted the spokesman of Bhiwandi municipal corporation as saying eight people were dead.

