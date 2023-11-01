Apple’s cyberattack alerts vague, says Indian minister, as opposition blame government for snooping

BENGALURU - India’s Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called tech giant Apple’s warnings of possible state-sponsored cyberattacks on some senior opposition politicians’ mobile phones “vague”, but targeted leaders blamed the ruling party for snooping on their phones and computers.

On Oct 31, Apple had warned at least 20 of India’s prominent opposition leaders and journalists that their iPhones might be targets of state-sponsored hacking attempts. The company sent messages to those likely hit with the subject “ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone”, warning that it believed “new or continued targeting has occurred”.

The flurry of alerts has raised questions about whether the Indian government has deepened electronic surveillance of critics and political rivals ahead of national elections next year.

So far, a dozen opposition politicians have confirmed that they had received the message from Apple, and many posted screenshots of it on X, formerly known as Twitter. They include parliamentarians from opposition parties like Mr Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, Ms Mahua Moitra from the Trinamool Congress, Mr Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party, and Mr Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party.

“These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone,” the Apple alerts said, but did not specify who the attacker could be.

“While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message added.

Mr Vaishnaw said the government was concerned, but that “the information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature”. He noted it could be a possible false alarm.

The government would investigate “to get to the bottom of these notifications”, he added, inviting Apple to “join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks”.

Others who confirmed they received such alerts were Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Telangana state minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party.

“It is absolutely shameful that what’s supposed to be a great democracy has been reduced to a Peeping Tom state,” Ms Moitra told The Straits Times.

The former investment banker and parliamentarian from the eastern state of West Bengal has led the opposition’s charge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged dealings with billionaire Gautam Adani, one of Asia’s richest men.

She said that vocal opposition leaders like her were living in “a complete Orwellian reality”, referring to being constantly watched and having their privacy and security violated by electronic surveillance.

In 2021, a collaborative global investigation had uncovered that several government agencies worldwide, including in India, were using Pegasus – a spyware made by Israel’s cyber intelligence company NSO Group – to snoop on journalists, activists, opposition politicians like Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, and even former bureaucrats who headed the election commission and investigation bureaus.

The government denied the allegations, and did not cooperate with a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee’s investigation, which made it inconclusive to determine the use of Pegasus.