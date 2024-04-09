Seven & i to list supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, Kyodo reports

Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store logo is pictured in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 06:04 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 06:04 PM

TOKYO - Japan's Seven & i Holdings plans to list its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The retail conglomerate aims to focus on its mainstay 7-Eleven convenience store operation by having the supermarket business listed, Kyodo said.

Seven & i will likely announce its plan to list Ito-Yokado, a major general merchandise store chain, on Wednesday, when it is set to announce its financial results, Kyodo said.

Asked about the Kyodo report, a company spokesperson said nothing had been decided at this point.

Ito-Yokado, which is struggling to compete with specialty outlets and discount stores, announced in February that it will withdraw from Japan's major northern island of Hokkaido and some other regions. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top