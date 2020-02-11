World Briefs: KL yet to decide on new MH370 search

KL yet to decide on new MH370 search

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia yesterday said it has yet to decide on launching a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing with 239 people on board nearly six years ago, following a report by Australia's News Corp that a new effort to find the plane could be mounted.

Malaysia's transport ministry said it had not received any fresh credible evidence to initiate a new search.

"However, the ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives," it said in a brief statement.

REUTERS

2 boys killed in tourist speedboat collision

BANGKOK • Two tourists were killed and more than 20 others injured when two speedboats collided near the Thai resort island of Phuket yesterday morning, police said.

One of the speedboats carrying tourists, most of whom were Russian nationals, was leaving a pier near Royal Phuket Marina when it accidentally collided with the other boat with no passengers aboard, Xinhua reported.

Two passengers, both Russian boys aged six and 12, were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Vietnam culls birds to fight H5N6 outbreak

HANOI • Vietnam has so far this year culled tens of thousands of birds to contain an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu detected at several farms in its northern provinces, an agriculture ministry official and state media said yesterday.

The authorities have culled the birds, mostly chicken and ducks, at farms in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Quang Ninh provinces, said the official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

REUTERS