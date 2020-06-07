Whistle-blowing Thai soldier puts spotlight back on graft in the army

A Thai soldier challenging disciplinary action has dragged military graft back into the national spotlight, four months after the kingdom's worst mass shooting pressed the army to promise reform.

Army clerk Sergeant Narongchai Intharakawi, 33, alleges he is being punished for exposing graft the army itself has since acknowledged. He refuses to serve detention for an alleged disciplinary infraction, and could be tried in a military court for dereliction of duty.

He has drawn broad sympathy in a country long used to seeing graft allegations brushed off by the army while the rank and file fall into silence. After being interviewed on national TV last Wednesday, he held a press conference in Bangkok on Friday, where supporters asked him for selfies.

Such high-profile exposes by junior officers are very rare, said Mr Yingcheep Atchanont, programme officer of civil rights group Internet Law Reform Dialogue, who expects this to be a test case of how the army treats whistle-blowers it had earlier promised to listen to.

Having staged 12 coups since 1932, the army occupies a pivotal position in Thai politics. Former generals like Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha continue to hold sway in the post-election government.

"I want the army to be transparent and accountable," Sgt Narongchai told The Sunday Times, looking calm and composed in a black jacket. "I want the army to respect human rights, and not be ruled by the elite. And I want tax money to be used properly, to benefit the country rather than cronies. The army belongs to the people."

Sgt Narongchai, who works in the ordnance department, claims his superiors made him fake their attendance on bogus trips in order to claim allowances. He filed a complaint to the ombudsman in September, which he says raised tension between him and his senior officers. After a new army whistle-blowing hotline was established in February, he tried that channel too, but was threatened and pressured to withdraw his complaint, he says. Fearing for his safety, he stopped turning up for work.

He has even taken his complaint to a Parliament committee on graft.

Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree says its probe found grounds for Sgt Narongchai's claims, and the case has been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The army's hotline has drawn about 600 complaints so far, all from junior officers, Colonel Winthai told Thairath TV channel in an interview last Wednesday.

It was established in response to Thailand's worst mass shooting, when a disgruntled soldier seized weapons from a military base and killed his commanding officer and 28 other people in a rampage in February. He had apparently been cheated via a housing loan arranged under an army welfare scheme.

The bloodbath led to intense scrutiny of graft, cronyism and exploitation in the forces. Army chief Apirat Kongsompong apologised and vowed to clean up the shady dealings of some senior officers.