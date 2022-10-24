What stunting is, and why it is a serious problem that could span generations

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection and inadequate psychosocial stimulation, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Long-term effects include poor cognition and educational performance, low adult wages, lost productivity and higher risk of getting chronic diseases as adults.

The WHO estimates that, globally, 22 per cent or 150 million children below the age of five are stunted.

According to a 2021 report jointly published by the United Nations children’s fund, or Unicef, WHO and the World Bank, stunting occurs in all 10 Asean nations, with seven having more than 20 per cent of children below the age of five who are stunted.

In Singapore, 2.8 per cent of children aged five or younger in 2020 were stunted, down from 4.4 per cent in 2000.

Professor Christiani Jeyakumar Henry, deputy executive director of the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation, said stunting is caused by factors such as poor diet, poor sanitation, poor access to potable water, infections and a poor immune system from lack of immunisation against childhood diseases.

In a nutshell, the main causes are poor nutrition and infections.

The most critical time is the first 1,000 days from conception – in other words, stunting could occur from the time a child is conceived and while in the womb, and continues till the age of two.

Poor maternal nutrition and health affect foetal growth, as does having a baby during adolescence, as there is competition for nutrients between the mother who is still growing, and the baby she carries.

Not having enough to eat in their early years, or eating food that does not give the needed nutrients, also retards growth.

Ideally, infants should be exclusively breastfed in their first six months. This provides not only the required nutrients but also good immunity against infection. But often, especially if the mother needs to return to work and finds it hard to breastfeed, infants are given plain porridge, which has little nutrition.