Vietnam preparing rules to limit news posts on social media accounts: Sources

HANOI - Vietnam is preparing new rules to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content, three people familiar with the matter said, as authorities tighten their control over news and information sources in the country.

The rules, expected to be announced by year-end and with details yet to be hammered out, would establish a legal basis for controlling news dissemination on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube while placing a significant moderation burden on platform providers, two of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified, as discussions about the new rules remain confidential.

"The government wants to fix what it sees as the 'news-lisation' of social media," said one source familiar with the talks.

"News-lisation", or báo hoá, is a term used by the authorities to describe the misleading of users into thinking that social media accounts are authorised news outlets.

Government officials have been holding confidential meetings with popular social media and internet firms to brief them on which types of accounts will be allowed to post news content under the new rules, according to the sources.

The authorities would be able to order social media companies to ban accounts that break those rules, they said.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party already maintains tight media censorship and tolerates little dissent, with one of the world's most stringent internet regimes and national guidelines on social media behaviour.

Two sources told Reuters that more rules on internet and social media platforms would be introduced around the fourth quarter of 2022 to early 2023.

As tech-savvy young Vietnamese increasingly turn to social media for information, those platforms have become a target for government efforts to restrict the flow of news from unauthorised sources.

Vietnam is a top-10 market globally for Facebook with 60 million to 70 million users, according to 2021 data, and sources familiar with the matter said it generates around US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in annual revenue for the company - surpassing France.

YouTube has 60 million users in Vietnam and TikTok has 20 million, according to 2021 government estimates, although Twitter remains a relatively small player.

Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook, and Twitter declined to comment. Alphabet's Google and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment.

TikTok said in a statement that it addresses content violations based on applicable laws and with adherence to its guidelines, but did not comment on pending Vietnam regulations.