US, Philippine defence secretaries discuss South China Sea

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana on the phone to discuss the South China Sea situation, and the recent massing of China's maritime militia vessels at Whitsun Reef, according to a statement.

Mr Austin proposed several measures to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries, including "enhancing situational awareness of threats in the South China Sea", according to an official US readout of the call. Both officials pledged to stay in close contact.

The phone call comes after reports that armed Chinese navy ships chased down a civilian craft carrying a Filipino news crew last week, which has prompted an investigation.

China has described the vessels as "normal and legitimate" and that its government maintains close communications with the Philippines.

Local broadcaster ABS-CBN said the People's Liberation Army Navy deployed two vessels carrying missiles to drive away the ship as it travelled across reefs and shoals close to the western Philippine island province of Palawan. The report added that it was the first recorded instance of a military manoeuvre against a civilian boat.

Concerns over the build-up of China's maritime militia in the disputed waters were also discussed during a phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin last Friday (April 9).

They reiterated calls for China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention.

The US last month said it stands by the Philippines while accusing China of using a "maritime militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations".

China said last month that the ships were simply "taking shelter from the wind" and the Philippines should view the situation in a "rational light".

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China and Vietnam have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which at least US$3.4 trillion (S$4.56 trillion) of annual trade passes.