Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU - Police have apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man.

Johor Bahru South OCPD Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the suspects in their 20s were arrested at about 5.30am on Friday.

“At 3.41am on Friday (Oct 27), we received information from the public about a fight involving sharp objects that had occurred in the Johor Bahru area, which resulted in the death of a local man.

“Based on preliminary investigation, we found stab marks on the victim’s chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder, and back as well as wounds on his fingers and cheek.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fight,” he said in a statement.

He added that the police later detected the three suspects in a car at Jalan Tanjung Puteri in Johor.

“While attempting to locate them, we found a car in a suspicious manner.

“When the police tried to make further checks on the vehicle, the driver sped off until Jalan Tun Dr Ismail before losing control and skidded.

“The car also crashed into two other vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar,” he said in a statement.

The three suspects were later arrested.

When contacted, AC Raub confirmed that two of the suspects are Singaporean men and one is a Malaysian woman.

“One of the suspects has criminal records involving drug cases while all three tested positive for methamphetamine.

“We have also seized a knife handle, a knife, two shirts, two trousers and three phones,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

“One of the suspects, who was driving the car and sped off upon checks by the police, is also being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK