Two seriously injured after being flung from ‘sotong ride’ at Sabah fun fair

Two amusement park visitors boarded a Sabah “sotong” ride seeking a quick thrill on the evening of March 6, but the experience turned tragic for the pair after they were flung from the machine, leaving them with serious injuries.

A man and a woman were injured, but no one died during the accident in Likas, said the police chief of Sabah capital city Kota Kinabalu, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zaidi Abdullah told Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by other visitors to the fair in videos that were circulated online.

In the videos, a man and a woman with bloodied faces can be seen lying on the ground a few feet from one another next to a fence. The woman can be seen wiping her face while the man remained motionless. In a separate video, rescue personnel can be seen attending to the pair.

In the background of the videos, a fair ride in the figure of a neon-lit sotong, or octopus in Malay, can be seen at a halt.

With the body of the sotong anchoring the ride’s hub, cars at the ends of its tentacles serve as the riders’ seats which are raised and lowered while spinning in a clockwise direction.

One video of the incident showed a car crashing into railings less than 30 seconds after its operator initiated the ride, bringing it to an abrupt halt.

The Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Department chief Ordine Gilu said a distress call was reported at 8.58pm.

He said the two victims had fallen out of a ride at the fun fair, and were treated by emergency services personnel before they were taken to hospital separately, adding that rescue operations ended at 9.40pm.

The woman, 29, suffered head injuries while the man was warded at Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s intensive care unit, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Sabah police ordered the fair operator to cease operations for safety inspections on all its machines.

The fair can resume after the machines are found to be in satisfactorily safe conditions, said AC Zaidi.