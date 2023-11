KUALA LUMPUR – Opposition party Bersatu, which is aiming to become a lead party governing Malaysia by the next general election, is facing a leadership tussle ahead of its second internal polls next year.

Faced with a potentially tough fight to retain his post in the 2024 party polls, Bersatu’s founding president Muhyiddin Yassin, a former Malaysian prime minister, shocked many by announcing on Nov 24 he would not defend the post.