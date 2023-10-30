News analysis

TikTok’s response to Vietnam government’s demands may impact wider region

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Demands by Hanoi come streaked with an authoritarian bent, with TikTok fielding rising number of take-down requests. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
BANGKOK – Video-sharing platform TikTok is working with the Vietnamese government to address legal violations which the authorities highlighted in early October. The outcome of this process could have implications beyond Vietnam’s borders.

This is not the first time Chinese-owned TikTok has strayed into the crosshairs of a government. The popular mobile application is banned on government devices in the United States over cybersecurity concerns, was briefly barred in Pakistan over allegedly immoral content, and in October had to discontinue e-commerce transactions in Indonesia after Jakarta forbade social media companies from facilitating product sales.

