Thousands of foreigners in Malaysia rush to leave before enforcement on illegals starts

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thousands of foreigners are resorting to camping out at the country's main airports and ferry terminals as they scramble to leave the country before enforcement against illegals starts on Friday (July 1).

At the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, many were seen sleeping in the car park while the departure lounges at KLIA2 were crowded.

Hundreds could not even get on their scheduled flights because the counter staff could not handle the huge crowds.

In Johor Baru, dozens of illegal Indonesian workers were seen rushing to beat the deadline of the recalibration programme.

At the Stulang Laut ferry terminal, there was a big crowd waiting to take the ferry home to Indonesia on Thursday.

Among them was cleaner Afni Juwana Harfal, 23, who said she had been in Malaysia for the past 10 years with her family.

"My parents returned to Indonesia recently and I decided to return home, too," she said. "I plan to start my own business in my hometown in Tanjung Pinang as there are not many job opportunities for me here."

Her husband, cleaner Febriyadi Armadi, 25, said he had been planning to go home since the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I wanted to go in 2020 but could not do so due to financial problems and the border closure," said Mr Febriyadi, who has been in Malaysia since 2018.

"With the cost of living here getting higher, I decided it was better to start afresh in our hometown."

Factory operator Rani, 40, said she was planning to return to her hometown in Kerinchi, Batam, as most of her family members had already done so.

"We initially planned to go home together but my salary came a bit late. The rest of my family went home yesterday (Wednesday)," she said, adding that she had no plans to return.

Ms Rani said her salary of only RM1,000 (S$318) was not enough to cover her monthly expenses.