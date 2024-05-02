Thai villagers turn to anime character Doraemon for rain-making ritual

Amidst a prolonged dry spell in Thailand, residents of three villages in the Nakhon Sawan province have gathered to revive the traditional ritual of parading a cat to bring rain upon the affected villages.

The ritual which took place late in April, traditionally involving a cat, was conducted using a Doraemon doll in place of a live animal.

Doraemon, a popular Japanese manga and anime character, is an earless robotic cat with the ability to travel through time

This adaptation, was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Dr Tarin Clanuwat, a research scientist with a PhD in Japanese Literature from Waseda University, and has captured global attention.

Her post, which included an image of a Doraemon soft toy being carried in a cage, has gone viral, amassing over 16.2 million views, 219,000 likes, and more than 39,000 reposts as at May 2.

Local sources in Thailand reported that the ceremony, known as the Hae Nang Maew Ceremony (Cat Parading Ceremony), is a customary practice among Thai farmers. It is believed that parading a cat, an animal traditionally averse to water, will entice the rain gods to bring forth rain essential for their crops. In the original ritual, a cat’s cry during the procession is seen as a harbinger of imminent rainfall.

This time, those carrying out the ceremony had chosen to replace the live cat with a Doraemon doll.

Several netizens who commented on Dr Clanuwat’s post noted that the substitution ensures the ceremony’s essence is preserved without subjecting an actual cat to potential distress.