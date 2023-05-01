News analysis

Thai parties dangle giveaways as sluggish post-Covid economy worries voters

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
These campaign posters by Pheu Thai party promise a minimum wage of 600 baht a day and minimum salary of 25,000 baht a month for degree holders by the year 2027. AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
2 hours ago
BANGKOK – After Thailand’s generals staged the most recent coup in 2014, ousting a government led by the Pheu Thai party, ambitious plans were laid to thwart the populist politics that it was alleged to practise. Much of this caution has been cast aside as political parties race towards the general election on May 14.

Faced with a cacophony of campaign pledges, the Election Commission in March demanded that political parties explain how they planned to finance their policies. That has not staunched the promises of giveaways.

