Thai parties dangle giveaways as sluggish post-Covid economy worries voters

BANGKOK – After Thailand’s generals staged the most recent coup in 2014, ousting a government led by the Pheu Thai party, ambitious plans were laid to thwart the populist politics that it was alleged to practise. Much of this caution has been cast aside as political parties race towards the general election on May 14.

Faced with a cacophony of campaign pledges, the Election Commission in March demanded that political parties explain how they planned to finance their policies. That has not staunched the promises of giveaways.