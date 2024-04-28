Thai king taps former energy executive Pichai as finance minister

BANGKOK - Thailand’s king has approved former corporate energy executive and bourse chair Pichai Chunhavajira as finance minister, taking over the role from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the official Royal Gazette said on April 28.

Mr Pichai, 75, who has been Mr Srettha’s adviser, was the chair of the board of Bangchak Corp, a post he had held since 2012. He headed the board of the Stock Exchange of Thailand for less than three months this year and was on the central bank board from 2014 to 2017.

Also taking on the role of deputy prime minister, Mr Pichai will face a tough task of reviving South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which lags its regional peers, as it faces high household debt and borrowing costs, as well as China’s slowdown.

The Thai economy unexpectedly shrank in the final quarter of 2023 from the third, while the economy slowed last year 1.9 per cent from 2.5 per cent in 2022.

The state planning agency in February cut its 2024 economic growth forecast to between 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent from a previous 2.7-3.7 per cent projection.

This is a developing story. REUTERS