Thai govt survives vote of no confidence

The Thai government survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament yesterday following four days of intense censure debate targeting six top government officials, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Prayut received 272 votes of confidence and 49 against him.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan had 277 votes of confidence and 50 against him; Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngam had 272 for and 54 against him; Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda had 272 for and 54 against him; Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai had 272 for and 55 against him; and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow had 269 for and 55 against him.

The no-confidence motion came after a boycott by some opposition MPs over time allocation for the censure debate on Thursday, which they perceived to be unfair. The opposition MPs walked out of Parliament in protest, causing the debate to wrap up hours earlier than expected on the fourth day.

The censure debate focused on controversial issues, from graft allegations to the sluggish economy - which last year saw gross domestic product grow only 2.4 per cent - to the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

But with the walkout, opposition targets - including Mr Prawit and Mr Anupong - were spared from being grilled. For DPM Prawit, it would be about his unusual wealth, and for Mr Anupong, over importing waste from abroad.

Even without the opposition boycott, the government's win was expected, with its numbers increasing in Parliament.

Since its formation in July last year, the government coalition has gained more seats through by-election victories and opposition MPs switching sides.

From a razor-thin majority of 251 seats in the 500-member Lower House, Mr Prayut's government now has 273 seats.

Meanwhile, the opposition has weakened significantly, even more so after last week's dissolution of the second-biggest party, Future Forward Party.

Eleven MPs, who were executives of the now-defunct party, have been disqualified and banned from politics for 10 years, while at least nine others have since defected to Bhumjaithai Party, headed by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The opposition now has 215 seats.

Although the government cannot be defeated in Parliament, the censure debate could have led to a Cabinet shake-up.

Those receiving fewer votes like Mr Thamanat, considered by analysts as the weakest link because of his four-year imprisonment in Australia in the 1990s for drug trafficking, could be replaced, said Dr Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political science professor at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

The censure debate presented a rare opportunity for MPs to question top officials, most of whom were appointed after the 2014 coup.

The main focus was on alleged ties that top officials have with big business corporations, and government policies deemed favourable to the businesses.

During the debate, Mr Prayut was criticised for leading the 2014 coup, which he defended, saying it was necessary in order to restore peace and order amid massive protests against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

However, MP Wiroj Lakkha-naadisorn, who was with Future Forward Party, drew the most interest with his exposure of a government budget allocation for cyber warfare against activists working for peace in the country's deep south.

The south has been plagued by violence that has left 7,000 people dead in the past 15 years.

While the censure debate was closely watched, Dr Yuttaporn said it had less impact on local politics than public anti-government movements, such as the current wave of student protests at dozens of universities and high schools across the country.

"People are now more interested in politics outside Parliament. The opposition MPs would make more waves if they join the movements. Parliamentary politics is now lagging behind," the academic said.

While the Prayut administration has survived the no-confidence motion, Dr Yuttaporn said it may struggle, should anti-government movements grow stronger.

This could force some parties away from the government coalition and leave the pro-military powerhouse, Palang Pracharath Party, which has only 118 seats, in a precarious position.