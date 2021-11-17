Talk swirls of popular governor Ganjar jumping ship for Indonesia's 2024 election

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The high popularity of Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, coupled with internal power struggles within the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggles (PDI-P), has given rise to speculation about whether he would toe the party line or jump ship to join another party to realise his political ambition.

Golkar Party deputy chairman Nurdin Halid rose eyebrows last week when he said Golkar would welcome Ganjar, a PDI-P politician and touted as one of the frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election, if PDI-P could not give him the political platform to vie for the country's highest post.