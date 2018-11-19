Store has a 'Jholly' time selling 1MDB- and Jho Low-inspired Christmas gifts

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - 'Tis the season to be jolly, so much so that even the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal is being parodied with the tagline "Jholly Season".

Apom Store, a shop selling products that showcases the quirky side of Malaysian culture, has released a new line of products - "Jholly" Christmas gifts featuring a mascot with a resemblance to fugitive businessman Jho Low, the central figure in the 1MDB case.

Pictures of the items depicting a bespectacled, rotund man have gone viral on social media.

"This is not a political message. We just want people to find humour in a very serious issue," Apom founder Kelvin Long said.

The campaign, he said, was aimed at getting Malaysians to laugh amid a contentious political climate.

There are T-shirts featuring messages such as "Lari, Party, Jholly, Repeat", and red and white mugs with the message "Jho! Jho! Jho! Tis the season of giving ... back".

Another message on a mug says: "Drink it like you stole it."

There is also a Jho Low-inspired festive greeting that reads: "Wishing You A Billion Dollar Christmas!"