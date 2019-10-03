Singapore, Brunei to form work group for agri-food

A new working group for agri-food collaboration between Brunei and Singapore will be set up, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

The initiative was announced by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Brunei's Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah on the second day of Mr Teo's four-day trip to Brunei.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening longstanding and strong ties between the sultanate and the Republic and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The new group will involve Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, had an audience with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah together with the Singapore delegation yesterday.

"They discussed regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special relationship between Singapore and Brunei," MFA said in a statement.

It added that Mr Teo also thanked the Sultan for attending Singapore's National Day Parade in August.

Mrs Teo had a separate audience with the Sultan's wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

In a Facebook post, Mr Teo said he was happy to be back in Brunei, where he also met Singaporeans on Tuesday evening and thanked them for "flying the Singapore flag high".

"Met our small but close-knit Singaporean community here, who reflect the unique bonds and special friendship that we share with Brunei. Encouraged them to stay connected with one another and active in Brunei," he said.

Mr Teo is on a four-day official visit to Brunei for the 7th iteration of an annual exchange of young political leaders from both countries, which he and Crown Prince Billah take turns to host.

With him are Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, among other officeholders.

The trip ends tomorrow.