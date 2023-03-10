Social media abuzz following ex-PM Muhyiddin’s graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government’s move to arrest and charge former premier Muhyiddin Yassin has fired up social media buzz, with opinion split over his claim of being a victim of political prosecution.

While some praised the Anwar Ibrahim administration for moving fast to clean up corruption, others saw the move to swiftly corral the opposition chief as a cynical ploy to taint Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition coalition ahead of crucial polls in six states about six months from now.