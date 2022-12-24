Singaporean said to run syndicate luring Malaysians to become cyber-fraud slaves

The cluster of apartments in Cambodia’s Sihanoukville where workers allegedly enslaved by scam syndicates were rescued from in August. ST FILE PHOTO
Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
59 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR – Droves of Malaysians are believed to have fallen victim to human traffickers after being lured with fake job offers to work in locations such as Singapore and Dubai, with one of the masterminds believed to be a Singaporean man.

More than 1,000 Malaysians are allegedly trapped and forced to work as online scammers at several locations across South-east Asia, including Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and a heavily guarded area known as KK Garden in Myanmar’s Myawaddy township near the Thai border.

