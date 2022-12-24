Singaporean said to run syndicate luring Malaysians to become cyber-fraud slaves

KUALA LUMPUR – Droves of Malaysians are believed to have fallen victim to human traffickers after being lured with fake job offers to work in locations such as Singapore and Dubai, with one of the masterminds believed to be a Singaporean man.

More than 1,000 Malaysians are allegedly trapped and forced to work as online scammers at several locations across South-east Asia, including Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and a heavily guarded area known as KK Garden in Myanmar’s Myawaddy township near the Thai border.