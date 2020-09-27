Sabah election: Every vote counts, even a Power Ranger's

Voters at SRK Sacred Heart in Kota Kinabalu waited to vote.
Voters at SRK Sacred Heart in Kota Kinabalu waited to vote.PHOTOS: SIN CHEW, STAR MEDIA GROUP
Published
43 min ago

A Malaysian in a Power Ranger costume casting his vote yesterday at the polling centre in SMK Tansau, Penampang, while voters at SRK Sacred Heart in Kota Kinabalu waited to vote. The Sabah election was called after an ally of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launched a bid to take over the opposition-controlled local government. But rather than cede power, the chief minister dissolved the state assembly. About 1.1 million people were eligible to vote for 73 assembly seats in the state on the north-eastern tip of jungle-clad Borneo island. 

A Malaysian in a Power Ranger costume (above) casting his vote yesterday at the polling centre in SMK Tansau, Penampang, while voters at SRK Sacred Heart (right) in Kota Kinabalu waited to vote. The Sabah election was called after an ally of Prime Mi
A Malaysian in a Power Ranger costume casting his vote yesterday at the polling centre in SMK Tansau, Penampang

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 27, 2020, with the headline 'Sabah election: Every vote counts, even a Power Ranger's'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content