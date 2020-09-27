Sabah election: Every vote counts, even a Power Ranger's

A Malaysian in a Power Ranger costume casting his vote yesterday at the polling centre in SMK Tansau, Penampang, while voters at SRK Sacred Heart in Kota Kinabalu waited to vote. The Sabah election was called after an ally of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launched a bid to take over the opposition-controlled local government. But rather than cede power, the chief minister dissolved the state assembly. About 1.1 million people were eligible to vote for 73 assembly seats in the state on the north-eastern tip of jungle-clad Borneo island.



