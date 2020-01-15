S$99 fines for errant motorists in Malaysia during Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR - Errant motorists who break the law, including texting while driving, during the Chinese New Year festive season in Malaysia will be fined RM300 (S$99.24) under a newly launched enforcement operation by the police.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor said the Security Operation 16 will take place between Sunday (Jan 18) and Feb 1.

Besides texting and driving, other driving infractions that will be subjected to fines are misuse of emergency lanes, speeding,beating the red lights, cutting queue and overtaking of vehicles in a non-overtaking zone.

The aim of the operation, said Mr Mazlan, is to ensure those travelling back to their hometowns during the holidays will reach their destinations safely.

Similar operations launched during previous Chinese New Year celebrations have seen a decline in accident and mortality rates, added Mr Mazlan.

National highway operator Plus expects about two million vehicles to ply its highways during the holiday period, an 18 per cent increase from its normal 1.7 million vehicles on weekdays.