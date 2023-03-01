Rising flood waters in Johor force nearly 6,000 people to stay in temporary relief centres

Water levels of 14 rivers in three states including Johor breached the dangerous mark following uninterrupted rains since Monday night. PHOTO: LOVESCOUPS_/TWITTER
Datuk Onn Hafiz added that aid agencies have been mobilised to help the flood victims. PHOTO: LOVESCOUPS_/TWITTER
Lok Jian Wen
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Floods in Johor after continuous torrential rain have displaced nearly 6,000 people to temporary relief centres in the southern Malaysian state as the weather authorities warned that the rain will continue pouring until Thursday at least.

The state is being tested again by the floods, said Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Wednesday, after visiting an evacuation centre. Thousands of evacuees were affected by the floods in January.

He added that aid agencies have been mobilised to help the victims, who are expected to increase in numbers.

Residents in the Segamat district posted images of themselves taking refuge on their home rooftops while others tagged politicians on social media, pleading to be rescued.

The small town of Chaah appeared to be particularly afflicted, with an image of its police station’s signboard partially submerged making its rounds on social media.

Some urged caution by asking people to avoid playing in flooded areas, sharing videos of snakes in the waters.

Malaysia’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued flood warnings on Tuesday. Local media reported that the flood was worsening in some areas in Kota Tinggi, with trucks and cars immobilised by flooded roads.

More than 1,500 families were seeking shelter at 54 relief centres, said Johor’s state disaster management committee. The temporary centres had been set up in stages since 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Some roads were closed due to rising water levels, the committee added, including one that was affected due to landslides.

Continuous rain at a “dangerous” level is expected in Johor and three other states – Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang – until Thursday, Malaysia’s Meteorological Department said, referring to the third and highest level of its rain warnings.

Water levels of 14 rivers in three states including Johor breached the dangerous mark following uninterrupted rains since Monday night, the DID said on Wednesday.

The state is being tested again by the floods, said Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi after visiting one of the evacuation centres. PHOTO: ONN HAFIZ GHAZI / FACEBOOK
