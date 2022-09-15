Asian Insider

Refugees in Malaysia anxious over KL's plan to shut UN office

Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysia is not a signatory to the UN's 1951 Refugee Convention and does not formally recognise the status of refugees. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in Malaysia are gripped with uncertainty after government officials last week mooted the closing down of the operations of a United Nations body that has been managing Malaysia's refugees for decades.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin has proposed using the locally-developed Tracking Refugees Information System (Tris) - developed in 2020 and approved by the government in July - to register refugees, who are formally recognised as illegal immigrants by Malaysia.

