Python appears on windscreen of car on Malaysia highway

KUALA LUMPUR - The driver of a Malaysian car in Kuala Lumpur had to make a detour to a fire station after a python was seen slithering up the car’s windscreen while on the highway.

The incident was caught in a video uploaded online on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user Cikgu Anep.

In the video, a woman could be heard telling the driver to slow down to prevent the python from being thrown aside.

The python could be seen crawling across the windshield and eventually up onto the roof of the car.

The X post in Malay read: ‘Don’t panic. It’s a python. Not a poisonous snake like a cobra.”