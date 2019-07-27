Pull your weight: Overweight cops put on crash course

MOJOKERTO (Indonesia) • An Indonesian province has put 50 overweight police officers on a crash programme of aerobics, swimming and jogging, telling them they had better shape up for the job.

The officers in East Java are being closely monitored on the two-week programme and also get guidance from nutritionists and medical experts, said police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera.

"We think all the selected personnel don't have the ideal body weight," said Mr Mangera.

The police force had determined that the ideal weight for an officer in kg should be their height (in cm) minus 110, the spokesman said.

Indonesia has seen a spike in obesity in recent years and the World Health Organisation in 2016 estimated that at least 28 per cent of Indonesia's 250 million people were overweight.

A health survey last year of 300,000 families concluded that about one in five adults was obese, media said.

A sedentary lifestyle as well as a diet often rich in oil and sugar have been blamed.

During one part of the training, the police officers punch their fists in the air and twist their waists to music blasted from loudspeakers.

"Being overweight makes us less agile when we are on duty and we often fall sick," said officer Iwan Sutanto.

He claimed to feel healthier after losing 3.5 kg.

Mr Mangera said the programme was likely to be extended to the entire province of East Java.

"Body shape determines whether the officer is fit to serve the public," he said.

