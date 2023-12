JAKARTA – Along the shores of Jakarta Bay to the north of the city, a township eight times the size of Sentosa has become a popular hot spot, being an attractive community for affluent residents and a culinary destination.

Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) is a sprawling 3,900ha development that includes two reclaimed islands connecting Jakarta to the neighbouring province of Banten. Construction began in 2002, with the earliest residents moving in several years later.