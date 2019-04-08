Prabowo vows to clean up govt, win war against corruption

Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto yesterday repeated his call for clean government and pledged to deliver a win for Indonesia in its perennial war on corruption, if he is elected on April 17.

Speaking at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno stadium, which was packed with supporters of the former army general as well as his running mate Sandiaga Uno, Mr Prabowo expressed disgust at how corruption had denied Indonesians the opportunity to prosper.

"Corruption has stolen our economic resources that would have otherwise benefited the people," said the 67-year-old, likening the rampant graft in the country to "stage-four" cancer that had to be arrested before it was too late.

This is the second time Mr Prabowo is running against the incumbent Joko Widodo for the presidency. He was defeated by Mr Joko in 2014 by 53.15 per cent to 46.85 per cent of the votes. The Gerindra party leader also lost in the 2004 polls as former president Megawati Sukarnoputri's running mate.

Yesterday, Mr Prabowo related a question from a foreign journalist, who had asked why he would put himself through another election when he is not wanting for anything.

"I replied that I was disgusted," said Mr Prabowo, using English for the last three words.

He added that the country today was not the republic he fought for as a soldier, nor was it how Indonesia's founding president Sukarno and vice-president Mohammad Hatta had envisioned it to be.

"This is a republic that has been robbed from our people," said Mr Prabowo. "And I pledge that if I'm elected, I will not seek to enrich myself, or my family."

His words seemed to resonate with the thousands at the venue of last year's Asian Games. Some had come as early as 4am to join him and Mr Sandiaga for the Muslim dawn prayers.

By the time Mr Prabowo took to the stage around 8am yesterday, his supporters, mostly dressed in white, were out in force.

They swarmed the football field, the Olympic-size running track and the stands, and spilled out onto the perimeter of the 77,193-seat stadium, as well as the roads leading to it.

Instead of a rousing speech, he addressed supporters as though they were in on an inside joke, which the crowd seemed to appreciate, cheering as he made jibes at President Joko's handling of the country's flagging economy, as well as his smart-card welfare initiatives.

"People want jobs, not cards," said Mr Prabowo. "Also, look, many of our people don't even have access to clean water. What kind of a republic can't even provide clean water for its people?"

Turning to Mr Joko's much-touted infrastructure development across Indonesia, Mr Prabowo criticised the high mark-ups in the cost of some of those projects under the current administration, and questioned whether they had led to any real benefits for the people.

The rally, however, attracted criticism from former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and members of Mr Joko's campaign team.

"Don't over-count the total number who attended by too much," Mr Joko's campaign team spokesman Ace Hasan Syadzily told reporters.

Dr Yudhoyono said the rally was "too exclusive", due to its heavily Islamic elements, The Jakarta Post reported.

Most surveys still show Mr Prabowo trailing Mr Joko, who is scheduled to hold a similar rally at the stadium next week.

But with nine days to the polls, many are expecting a tight finish, including Mr Ari, a drinks vendor, who said he plans to vote for Mr Prabowo at the upcoming election. "Bapak Jenderal seems different this time," said Mr Ari, who goes by one name, referring to Mr Prabowo. "In 2014 he was more militant, but today he looks more relaxed and friendly, and closer to the people. Maybe he is more confident that he will win?"