PORT DICKSON, NEGERI SEMBILAN - Residents of Port Dickson voted for Anwar Ibrahim as their MP four years ago hoping that this would lead to a rejuvenation of their sleepy seaside town. By and large, they are still waiting.

The beaches are cleaner and a 25-year-old abandoned building was converted into a hotel a year ago. But several of Datuk Seri Anwar's campaign pledges to turn the town into an attractive tourist destination, including by building a theme park, have not materialised.