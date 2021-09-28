PM Ismail unveils Malaysia's biggest 5-year development plan

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday tabled the 12th Malaysia Plan - the first major policy introduced by his administration that could prove to be a litmus test for the bipartisan cooperation between his government and the opposition in Parliament.

With RM400 billion (S$129 billion) allocated for new and existing projects, it is the country's biggest five-year road map - 54 per cent bigger than the 11th Malaysia Plan unveiled in 2016 that had set aside RM260 billion.

The new plan, which has been delayed by more than a year due to the Covid-19 crisis, aims to turn Malaysia into a high-income economy by 2025, eradicate abject poverty and increase the contribution of small businesses to the total economic output.

Datuk Seri Ismail said several key goals of the 11th Malaysia Plan, which ended last year, had not been met due to the coronavirus' impact on the economy in 2020.

The new plan, with the theme "Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable Malaysia", will have nine main areas of focus. Key among them is putting the economy back on a growth trajectory following the negative impact of Covid-19.

The plan also pays special attention to closing the income gap and development in some of Malaysia's least-developed states, such as Sabah and Sarawak in Borneo.

"The average annual growth of gross domestic product (GDP) under the 11th Malaysia Plan was 2.7 per cent, lower than what was targeted, due to the contraction in 2020," Mr Ismail said.

Malaysia's economy contracted by 5.6 per cent last year, the worst contraction since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

The central bank last month revised the country's 2021 GDP growth forecast to a more modest 3 per cent to 4 per cent, compared with 6 per cent to 7 per cent growth initially targeted by the government at the start of the year.

As part of the goals for a high-income economy, the Premier has set a target for average household income to reach RM10,000 a month by 2025 - an increase of around 40 per cent over the current average of RM7,160.

His administration is also targeting to increase the contributions of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to 45 per cent of GDP, up from 38.2 per cent last year.

Mr Ismail said the government's policies will continue to be geared towards recovery this year and next, with economic growth expected to be back on track from 2023.

The plan is expected to be voted upon on Oct 7, after a week of debate and replies from the relevant ministries.

It was tabled just more than a month after Mr Ismail was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth premier and its third in just three years.

It also comes two weeks after Prime Minister Ismail signed a historic bipartisan agreement with the main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan to carry out certain reforms, with the coalition committing to not block major legislation in Parliament such as the upcoming federal budget.

Mr Ismail leads a loose alliance of 114 MPs on the government bench, giving him only a four-seat majority in the 222-seat Parliament, where two seats are vacant.

He leads the same government as his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned last month after several MPs pulled their backing for him, resulting in the loss of his single-digit majority.

The 12th Malaysia Plan was supposed to be tabled in August last year by Mr Muhyiddin's administration, but was delayed by more than a year as the country's initial success in dealing with Covid-19 withered away.

Malaysia has only just started opening up in stages after spending close to four months this year in various stages of lockdowns that have done little to slow the Covid-19 spread.

Highlights from 12th Malaysia Plan

THREE MAIN THEMES

• Resetting the economy

• Strengthening well-being, security and inclusivity

• Advancing sustainability

MAIN ECONOMIC GOALS

Economy/Productivity

• Target average gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent per annum. The average GDP growth for the 11th Malaysia Plan was 2.7 per cent per annum.

• Increase Malaysia's labour productivity growth from 1.1 per cent to 3.6 per cent per annum.

People

• Increase Malaysia's gross national income per capita from RM42,503 to RM57,882 (to qualify as a high-income economy by the World Bank's measure).

• Compensation of employees to increase from 37.2 per cent to 40 per cent of GDP.

• Increase average monthly household income from RM7,160 to RM10,065.

•Increase Malaysian well-being index growth from 0.5 per cent to 1.2 per cent per annum.

OTHER GOALS

• Climate: Reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 45 per cent to the GDP by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, in line with the Paris Agreement.

• Sabah, Sarawak: Reduce the GDP per capita gap between central districts and the Borneo states, with a 1:2.5 ratio for Sabah and 1:1.2 ratio for Sarawak.

• Businesses: Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to contribute 45 per cent of GDP and make up 25 per cent of all exports by 2025.